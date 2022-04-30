Absolutely beautiful custom WATERFRONT home that CAN HAVE A PRIVATE DOCK built by Titan Custom Builders and award winning Best Of The Lake 2019. Cutting Edge & impressive lineal stucco façade leading to an interior design featuring European floating metal, glass & wood staircase, two story Italian tile fireplace, European 12” hardwood floors, high gloss black finish with frosted glass cabinets. Situated on 1.18 acres with elevated breathtaking views up the cove with gorgeous sunsets. Primary suite on the main level opens to the terrace & the primary spa bath features soaking tub, oversized tile shower & large walk in closet. Main level has another full bedroom/bath. Lower level features full 2nd living quarters 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Secondary garage and a full screened in porch on the lower level. Relax & enjoy the beautiful sunsets in the lakeside hot tub under the cedar pergola. 2018 Duke permit on file is expired but seller is in process of updating.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,875,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was injured when three tractor-trailers were involved in a wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 just east of the Sharon School …
A wreck, involving three tractor-trailers, has closed Interstate 40 east near Sharon School Road.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 10-16. For more information regarding specific plots …
I write today with appreciation for the team members at Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers who help make Iredell County a healthie…
Our Town Stage announces the upcoming concert series, “Rock the Park — Liberty Park Concert Series,” a diverse collection of five free shows f…
Twenty-five years ago:
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 10-16.
Statesville Arbor Day Touch-A-Truck celebration was a hands-on event Saturday at the Statesville Soccer Complex as the city gave away trees an…
The Statesville Police Department will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration-sponsored 22nd National Drug Take Back Day from 10 a…
Mooresville’s boys and girls teams captured titles during the Iredell County Track and Field Championships on Thursday at Statesville High School.