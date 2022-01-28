 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,800,000

This Rare property consists of two flat lots with the most amazing waterfront views you will find on Lake Norman. The property has a 150’ pier. There is plenty of space to add a pool. You will simply not find a more beautiful setting for your Waterfront home.

