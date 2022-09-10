4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,749,000

This impressive, quality-built, waterfront home combines modern luxury with traditional ambiance. Its warm, inviting, open plan features spacious rooms with comfortable spaces and lake views from many rooms. Beautiful kitchen with high-end appliances, island, breakfast area, and keeping room with fireplace. Lakeview great room with fireplace, primary suite on main, formal dining, and beautifully laid out bedrooms w/full baths up plus a large bonus room. New floors on main, stairs, and upper landing. Walk-out basement finished with entertainment/bar area, a family room, a half bath, and an office with barn doors. Tons of storage for lake toys and more in the unfinished portion of the basement. The home flows beautifully from inside to outside, where you'll find a terrace, a covered patio, a beautifully landscaped yard, and best of all, the lakefront with beach area, pier with seating area, and floating dock with boat slip and jet ski ramp. No HOA! Come live the good life at Lake Norman!