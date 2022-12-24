Lake Front Community. Lake Norman access via future canoe/paddleboard launch. This new construction home’s first floor features 9-foot ceilings, Revwood flooring, open floorplan, kitchen with gas stove/oven, microwave, granite countertops, walk-in pantry all opening to large family room with gas fireplace. Upstairs provides 3 secondary bedrooms, a nice loft area and a large Primary suite with vaulted ceiling and over-sized walk-in closet. Within walking distance from an amazingly planned amenities center and the shores of Lake Norman.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,700
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville Police Department have arrested Raymond Edward Davis, 38, of Statesville, in the slaying of Derryck Duane Turner.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 4-10. For more information regarding specific plots of…
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
A Statesville man will serve at least 20 years in prison for a 2020 murder.
City of Statesville offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday in recognition of the Christmas holiday.
The Statesville Corvette Club hosted its toy drive for Matthew 25 Ministries last Sunday.
Twenty-five years: Record & Landmark, Dec. 19-25, 1997.
The Statesville City Council approved a resolution to honor the late Phil Hazel for his role in the success of the Statesville Regional Airpor…
It took a little wait, but North Iredell High School will see upgrades to the athletic stadium in the near future.
Two 16-year-olds will face charges in connection with break-ins at a pair of churches, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.