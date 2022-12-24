 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,700

Lake Front Community. Lake Norman access via future canoe/paddleboard launch. This new construction home’s first floor features 9-foot ceilings, Revwood flooring, open floorplan, kitchen with gas stove/oven, microwave, granite countertops, walk-in pantry all opening to large family room with gas fireplace. Upstairs provides 3 secondary bedrooms, a nice loft area and a large Primary suite with vaulted ceiling and over-sized walk-in closet. Within walking distance from an amazingly planned amenities center and the shores of Lake Norman.

