Come enjoy the lake life in this beautiful two-year new home! Large front porch welcomes you home. Main level features 9-foot ceilings, gleaming Revwood flooring, sitting room, formal dining room, large living room with a gas fireplace, breakfast area, and a powder room. The gourmet kitchen features designer cabinets, granite countertops, walk-in pantry and SS appliances. Oversized master suite with vaulted ceiling and a walk-in closet, a large loft, 3 additional bedrooms and a hallway jack and Jill bathroom upstairs. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym, walking trails, a kayak launch area, bocce ball, pocket parks, and a private dock. Access to Lake Norman via paddle sport launch!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,700
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The North Carolina Highway Patrol arrested a man they said nearly hit two children at a bus stop Thursday morning.
Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Statesville bank Friday morning.
Three Iredell County farmers have been named winners in a grant program aimed at supporting family farms. Harrison Jenkins of Stony Point, Lar…
Statesville police are searching for Gabino Hernandez Nunez in connection with a crash that killed a man late last month.
Each city will have a different special guest joining Kid Rock.