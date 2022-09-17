4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,695

This lovely 4-bed, 2.5-bath, home is in the popular community of Atwater Landing. The first floor features an office area, a formal dining room and flows to the living room. The large eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a 5 BURNER GAS STOVE, granite countertops and island, and an adjacent breakfast area. The sunny and spacious living room features a FIREPLACE. Upstairs is a large LOFT, perfect for a media room, playroom, or home office. The sunny and spacious main suite is carpeted and has a vaulted ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. The ensuite bath features dual sinks and a shower. The secondary bedrooms are also carpeted, have great closet space, and share a bath with dual sinks and a bathtub/shower. Additionally, this home comes with a grassy FENCED BACKYARD and patio, hookups for your washer/dryer, and a two-car garage. Atwater Landing offers many great COMMUNITY AMENITIES, including a pool, playground, sports courts, fitness center, and more.