 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,695

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,695

This lovely 4-bed, 2.5-bath, home is in the popular community of Atwater Landing. The first floor features an office area, a formal dining room and flows to the living room. The large eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a 5 BURNER GAS STOVE, granite countertops and island, and an adjacent breakfast area. The sunny and spacious living room features a FIREPLACE. Upstairs is a large LOFT, perfect for a media room, playroom, or home office. The sunny and spacious main suite is carpeted and has a vaulted ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. The ensuite bath features dual sinks and a shower. The secondary bedrooms are also carpeted, have great closet space, and share a bath with dual sinks and a bathtub/shower. Additionally, this home comes with a grassy FENCED BACKYARD and patio, hookups for your washer/dryer, and a two-car garage. Atwater Landing offers many great COMMUNITY AMENITIES, including a pool, playground, sports courts, fitness center, and more.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Paul Zeise: BYU owed apology now that the facts of Duke volleyball 'scandal' are known

Paul Zeise: BYU owed apology now that the facts of Duke volleyball 'scandal' are known

The story of Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson is a classic rush to judgment that should — but won't — have severe consequences for all of those who were way too willing to jump in and join an angry mob before they knew all the facts of the case. It is a tragedy only in that almost nobody that attacked BYU and its students cared enough about the facts to take a step back and be more ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert