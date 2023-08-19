Welcome to your new home in Gambill Forest, a brand-new 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property available from Sep 1st. This modern rental boasts 2,316 sqft of open living space, highlighting a primary suite on the main floor, a spacious loft, and three other bedrooms upstairs. A designer kitchen complete with a large island, quartz countertops, and high-end stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave with exterior exhaust. A washer and dryer are also provided for your convenience. The property comes with a 2-car garage and a spacious side and backyard. The rental is situated in a community offering amenities like a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, and walking trails. Located minutes from downtown Mooresville and part of the highly-regarded Mooresville Graded School District. The tenant will be responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance.