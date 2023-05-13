Beautiful home in a lake front community in Atwater Landing! Desirable floor plan with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms! Upon entering you step onto gorgeous hardwoods which run throughout the entire first floor. Kitchen w/granite countertops & tall cabinetry, ceramic backsplash & center Island. All SS appliances, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher. Open kitchen-family room concept w/gas fireplace. Formal Dining room, Formal Living room/Office. Upstairs has an oversized loft area & the bedrooms have oversized closets for plenty of storage. The Master Bedroom & Bath offer luxury at its finest w/huge walk-in closet, dual sinks & a rainfall showerhead. The home is equipped w/Ring Security system at the front & rear of the home. Enjoy resort like living where you live! Lake Norman access via community canoe launch, fish & other fun lake activities. Pool & clubhouse, 3+ miles of paved walking trails, playground, pocket parks, bocce ball court and so much more! All Exterior Maintenance Included.