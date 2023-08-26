Welcome to our 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in Gambill Forest in the charming town of Mooresville. This spacious home offers Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, new LVP & Carpet. This fantastic location has tons of amenities that will enhance your lifestyle. Situated in a friendly community, residents have access to a refreshing community pool, perfect for those hot days. The club house provides a great space for social gatherings & events, allowing you to connect w/ your neighbors & build lasting friendships. Stay active & maintain a healthy lifestyle w/ our fitness center, equipped w/ modern exercise equipment. For those who enjoy the outdoors, take advantage of the scenic walking trails that wind through the community, offering a peaceful & serene environment. With its convenient location & array of amenities, this house is the perfect place to call home. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to live in a vibrant community that offers something for everyone.