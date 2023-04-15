Problems buying a home w/ high rates but want a BRAND NEW 4 Br home w/ Huge Loft In highly desirable Graded Mooresville School District only a few minutes downtown Mooresville w/ tons of restaurants & shopping. This is the ONE! Home offers an open floor plan, primary bedroom on main and gorgeous kitchen with new SS appliances, HUGE island, cabinets galore, tons of recessed lighting, quartz counter tops, subway tile back splash, large family room offering tons of natural light! Energy Star certified & a Smart Home w/ Wi-Fi technology. See features sheet attached! Quiet cul-de-sac street in neighborhood w/ amenities including a pool, clubhouse, walking trails, sidewalks, streetlights opening Memorial Day! Smart Home includes Ring pro door bell ring, pro alarm system Eero Wi-Fi mesh system, Q garage door opener, Wi-Fi Honeywell thermostats, Morning Flo, Keyless entry. All this, plus flat & sodded yard, hugs closets, double vanities in full baths & tiled shower! 1year, 2+years available