4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,500

Almost new home in a lake front community in Atwater Landing! Desirable floor plan with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms! Upon entering you step onto gorgeous hardwoods which run throughout the entire first floor. Kitchen with granite countertops & tall cabinetry, ceramic backsplash & center Island. All SS appliances, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher. Open kitchen-family room concept with gas fireplace. Formal Dining room, Formal Living room/Office. Upstairs has an oversized loft area and the bedrooms have oversized closets for plenty of storage. The Master Bedroom and Bath offer luxury at its finest with a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks and a rainfall shower-head. The home is equipped with the Ring Security system at the front and rear of the home. Enjoy resort like living where you live! Lake Norman access via community canoe launch, fish & other fun lake activities. Pool & clubhouse, 3+ miles of paved walking trails, playground, pocket parks, bocce ball court and so much more!