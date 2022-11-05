 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,500

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,500

Almost new home in a lake front community in Atwater Landing! Desirable floor plan with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms! Upon entering you step onto gorgeous hardwoods which run throughout the entire first floor. Kitchen with granite countertops & tall cabinetry, ceramic backsplash & center Island. All SS appliances, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher. Open kitchen-family room concept with gas fireplace. Formal Dining room, Formal Living room/Office. Upstairs has an oversized loft area and the bedrooms have oversized closets for plenty of storage. The Master Bedroom and Bath offer luxury at its finest with a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks and a rainfall shower-head. The home is equipped with the Ring Security system at the front and rear of the home. Enjoy resort like living where you live! Lake Norman access via community canoe launch, fish & other fun lake activities. Pool & clubhouse, 3+ miles of paved walking trails, playground, pocket parks, bocce ball court and so much more!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert