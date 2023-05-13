Experience luxurious living with this new end-unit townhome in the sought-after Forest Lake subdivision on Brawley School Road, Mooresville, NC. The main level boasts a stunning gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, an oversized island, 36” gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, stone gray cabinets, and white backsplash tile, complemented by a desk upgrade for convenient work-from-home setup. The first floor has a great room, dining room, and a front courtyard. Upstairs, find four bedrooms, including a primary suite with a tray ceiling, upgraded shower, and walk-in closet. The loft has been converted into a 4th bedroom. With a 2-car garage and appliances included, this townhome is perfect for modern living. In addition to its impressive features, this townhome is situated in a highly desirable location with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Schedule a showing today to experience luxury and convenience.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,450
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell-Statesville Schools recognize its best at the 2023-2024 Employees of the Year Recognition and Celebration Luncheon
Surprised, humbled, as well as satisfied were some of the emotions expressed as the hard work of Iredell-Statesville Schools' best and brighte…
A sheriff’s office K-9 tracked a breaking and entering suspect for a quarter mile in Statesville, authorities say.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 28-May 3.
An AK-47 style pistol was seized and Statesville man was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The N.C. Highway patrol has identified the two teenagers who died Monday when the car they were riding in was struck head-on by a stolen car o…