This charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is in the popular neighborhood of Curtis Pond. This home features a bright spacious floor plan, laminate & carpet flooring throughout, and a 2 car garage. The eat-in kitchen has a full range of stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a breakfast are where there is also a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard. From the kitchen is the living and dining area that is a great open space for entertaining. The spacious main bedroom is on the 2nd floor and has tray and high vaulted ceilings, a space for a sitting area, and an ensuite bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower, a bathtub, a water closet, and a walk-in closet. The 3 secondary bedrooms are also on the 2nd floor and are spacious with great closet space and share a bath. Conveniently located near Hwy 3 and other major roadways, giving you an easy commute and access to shops, dining, great schools, and more.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,400
