 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,400

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,400

Be the first to Rent this new, beautiful, move-in ready 4 Bedroom -END Unit Townhouse, with great location near schools, shopping and close access to Rt 77. This open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with a 36" gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator with ice maker, garbage disposal, Microwave, built-in oven and desk. White cabinets, white subway tiles, and gray quartz countertops. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms including a primary with En-suite, double vanities, walk-in shower and primary closet that connects directly to the upstairs laundry room and includes a new washer and dryer. Blinds have been installed for privacy and includes a Ring doorbell. Tenant is responsible for all HOA Violations, and Utilities. The Owner will pay monthly HOA fee and lawn is maintained by the HOA so no lawn maintenance is required by tenant. Front planters can stay or be removed if not desired.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Senior accused in racist attack withdraws from U of Kentucky

Senior accused in racist attack withdraws from U of Kentucky

A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs says she will withdraw from the school. The decision announced Tuesday by a lawyer for 22-year-old Sophia Rosing came after hundreds of students rallied on campus the night before. News outlets report the students called for unity and for the university to quickly address the situation. Officials say Rosing has been charged with assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. She pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday afternoon. The altercation at Boyd Hall was captured on video and posted to multiple social media platforms.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert