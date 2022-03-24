4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,400

Great Location! Community has lake access to Lake Norman, home is conveniently located near neighborhood park, swimming pool and clubhouse. This is a 4 or 5 bedroom home that has been well taken care of by the owner. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, granite counter tops, butler pantry, dining, living, family room with fireplace and built ins, sunroom overlooking the back yard and laundry located on the main level. Back yard has a nice patio to enjoy with fenced in back yard.