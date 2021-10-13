Experience resort style living! WF home's stunning architecture lends feel of a mtn getaway. Circle drive wraps fountain area. Artfully placed landscaping dots paver paths & steps to exquisite backyard. Gather by lg firepit or on amazing deck w/FP to sounds of waterfall pond. Tranquil views spill into dark molding & beam-topped rooms, meticulously detailed to delight w/high ceilings, elegant lighting, coffee bar, solid metal stair rails, custom office built-ins, heated lower lvl floors, even concealed outlets in black walnut island! Commercial SS appls gleam in Chef's kitch or cook alfresco on deck Kitchen. Owner Ste w/sumptuous bath. All spa-like baths. Lower lvl w/bar, gym, 2nd GR & BRs. Dock gazebo, 2 jetski lifts & cov boat lift. Mindfully built w/outdoor shower, 3 car gar, she-shed/bin storage bldgs, 2 x 6 constr, LVL headers, spray foam ins, driveway curb, concrete underdeck, new rails, tankless H20 htr, generator, HVAC air scrubbers-truly nothing to do here but relax!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,400,000
