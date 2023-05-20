Current rent special rate only if rented within May 2023. Luxurious new end-unit townhome in the sought-after Forest Lake subdivision on Brawley School Road, Mooresville, NC. The main level boasts a stunning gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, an oversized island, 36” gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, stone gray cabinets, and white backsplash tile, complemented by a desk upgrade. The first floor has a great room, dining room, and a front courtyard. Upstairs, find 4 bedrooms, including a primary suite with a tray ceiling, upgraded shower, and walk-in closet. The loft has been converted into a 4th bedroom. With a 2-car garage and appliances included, this townhome is perfect for modern living. This home is situated in a highly desirable location with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,399
-
- Updated
