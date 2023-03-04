Brand new construction, be the first to live in this home! Beautiful two story home in Gambill Forest with all the right finishes and features. Open floorplan with LVT flooring throughout the main level. Modern kitchen with grey cabinets, quartz counters, breakfast bar, gas range/oven, pantry and fridge is included. Coat closet and half bath on main level- close to garage entry and plenty of space for a drop zone. Large primary suite upstairs with extended space, tiled shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet. Three other spacious bedrooms and guest bathroom with extended vanity. Loft area perfect for an office space or playroom. Laundry room is upstairs for added convenience. Great backyard that's semi-private and looks over some common area green space. Two car, attached garage. Ring doorbell and keypad entry in place that tenant can activate if they choose to. Clubhouse and pool are currently under construction.