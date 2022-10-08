 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,300

Be the first to live in this beautiful Brand-New Single-Family Home! Located in Mooresville. This home offers 4b/2.5b with a Master suite on the first floor, LVP Flooring throughout lower level, carpet throughout upstairs, Washer/Dryer hook ups, loft upstairs and a Smart Key (Keyless Entry) front door. Refrigerator and blinds have been installed. Close to schools, highways, restaurants, shopping, hospital and Lowe's Corporate Office.

