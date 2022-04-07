4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,295

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2,258 sq. ft. home in the sought after Curtis Pond community of Mooresville, NC is waiting for you! This home has many upgrades including wood, tile and luxury vinyl plank floors, granite countertops and ceiling fans in many of the rooms. The kitchen has a stainless steel appliance package and plenty of cabinets and counterspace The dining area has access to the patio and deck in the back yard and steps down to the cozy living room with a fireplace. The primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and an en suite bath. The primary bathroom has a large vanity, a garden tub and a separate shower. With three more bedrooms, another 1.5 bathrooms and a large back yard you'll have plenty of room to relax or entertain at home this spring!