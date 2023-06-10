Beautiful and spacious ranch 4Br./2.5Ba home in Mooresville Graded School district. Located in desirable Heritage at Neel Ranch that offers wonderful outdoor pool. Main level has a wonderful open floorplan with split bedrooms and the bonus room upstairs is a great space! Washer/Dryer are for convenience only, owner may not repair or replace. Mandatory Resident Benefits Package is an additional $25/mo and offers many great benefits (air filter delivery service, 24/7 maintenance, maintenance reimbursement for unintended charges/lock outs, credit building, rewards program, utility connection concierge, and more!)
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,295
Related to this story
Most Popular
Maybe Robert De Niro can be the godfather to Al Pacino's baby?
A Statesville woman was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after a wreck that claimed the life of an 18-year-old skateboarder in April.
The marriage of Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif, 29, drew a star-studded guest list.
Winston-Salem police searched Tuesday for human bodies at a former horse farm off Griffith Road in the city’s southwestern section, a law enfo…
A popular downtown Morganton restaurant is being threatened with eviction, with the property owner saying damage has been done to the building.