4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,275

This idyllic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is on a cul-de-sac in the popular neighborhood of Greencroft. This home features a bright open floorplan, crown molding, vinyl plank flooring on the main floor, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen is part of the great room and has stainless steel appliances, tons of counter & cabinet space, and a door that leads to the back deck. From the kitchen is the dining area and the living room that has a cozy fireplace and a ½ bath, creating a great space for entertaining. The spacious main bedroom is on the 2nd floor and has carpet, a large walk-in closet, and an ensuite bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower, and a bathtub. The 3 other bedrooms are also on the 2nd floor, have carpet, great closet space, and share a bath. There is also a loft that can be used as an additional family room or a home office. Conveniently located near Hwy 21 and other major roadways, giving you and easy commute and access to shops, dining, schools, and more.

