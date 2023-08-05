Located in the Heritage at Neel Ranch community, this 2,000 sq. ft. 2-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths is just waiting for you! This stunner welcomes you home with 9' ceilings on the main floor. The spacious family room showcases a cozy fireplace, perfect for those chilly nights. There's a fabulous kitchen with ceramic white tile backsplash, gray cabinets, granite countertops and a breakfast nook. It has the functionality that is a cook's dream, equipped with an island ideal for prep work and entertaining and all stainless steel appliances including a convection oven, dishwasher & electric range. Head upstairs to the large primary suite, a perfect retreat after a long day. The bedroom features a large walk-in closet with an en suite bath, dual sink vanity and a walk-in shower. Three additional bedrooms, the laundry room and a second full bath round out the upper floor. Start your day with a cup of coffee on the back deck! The unfinished basement provides extra storage.