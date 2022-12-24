Like new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home plus a bonus room in popular Parkmont! Plenty of room to live in this spacious, like new home! So close to shopping, restaurants and more. Enjoy walks through the lovely neighborhood to the playground and pavilion. Stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, open living area with hardwoods on the main floor, and a cozy fireplace make this home special. Backyard patio is perfect for grilling and entertaining. Yard is plenty big enough to throw the football around or a game of cornhole! Spacious primary suite with HUGE walk in closet. All bedrooms upstairs, along with a giant bonus room and separate laundry room. Spacious 2 car garage and upgrades throughout...won't last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,250
