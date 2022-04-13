Waterview showstopper by Dienst Custom Homes on the 17th fairway with deeded boat slip (Pier M, Slip 20). Beautifully renovated 2013 - 2021... trendy, top-of-the-line finishes, lighting, fixtures, and appliances throughout. Gourmet kitchen with cabinet-front appliances including 2 dishwashers and new 48” Thermador built-in refrigerator. Soaring ceilings in study, dining room and the stunning main-level primary suite, which includes a beverage center, a gorgeous spa-like bathroom, and 2 walk-in closet (one with an extra laundry). Wonderful outdoor living spaces including a courtyard, a covered veranda with outdoor kitchen, heated saltwater pool with spa, firepit, and stunning views of Lake Norman and the TNGCC clubhouse. Upstairs you'll find 3 more bedrooms, each with ensuite baths, a bar/entertainment space, media room with half bath, a bonus room, a home gym, laundry room, loft with built-in desk, & large walk-in attic for storage. Quality abounds in this beauty! For more info contact Kelly Smith, The Temple Team, Keller Williams Unified, 704-737-9234 or visit thetempleteam.com.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,250,000
