This newly constructed 4 bed/2.5 bath home in Gambill Forest sits on a beautiful open corner lot and features an open and bright floor plan, gourmet kitchen with center island, quartz countertops, sleek gray cabinets, and state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with fireplace. First floor primary suite has ensuite bath and three spacious bedrooms on the upper level. Rear level yard with large patio. 2 Car Garage with private driveway. Keyless smart lock entries. Community Amenities include pool, clubhouse and walking trails. Close to local restaurants, shops and schools with an easy commute into & around the Charlotte Metro area. Available for immediate occupancy. Pets considered w/ $200 Pet Screening Fee & Add'l $25/mo. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn maintenance & basic renters insurance. Deposit is dependent on application. All fees, deposit and 1st month's rent will be due prior to move in.