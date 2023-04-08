This new two level home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage with a fully fenced in back yard. Exquisite stone countertops, stainless appliances and an opportunity to entertain in the light and bright open kitchen/dining which flows effortlessly into the living space. On the second floor, you will find all 4 bedrooms and the guest bathroom. The primary bedroom features plenty of closet space, and a tasteful ensuite bathroom. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $25 pet rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. Tenants are responsible for additional utilities, yard care and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in. Resident Benefits Package for $44.95/mo- renters insurance, HVAC filter delivery and more. See agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments.