4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,195

MOVE IN READY BY JANUARY 21. 4 bedrooms PLUS a HUGE bonus room 3 1/2 baths. This home is spacious and neutral and will be move in ready! Large kitchen open to great room with big breakfast island, granite counters, gas stove and tons of cabinet space. Nice upgrades like iron stair rails, wood floors, fireplace in great room. Plenty of room to roam. PET FRIENDLY.