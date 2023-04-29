Completed in 2022, this Contemporary Home Situated on 1 Acre is Surrounded by Lake Norman Views and Features Many Luxury Details / Kenneth Bealer Homes Entry for Lake Norman Homebuilders Assoc. Best of the Lake 2022 / Spacious Open Floor Plan with an Abundance of Natural Light / Great Room with Soaring Ceiling with Cedar Beams & Sleek Gas Fireplace / Beautiful Maple Wood Floors in a White Wash Finish / Perfect Entertainers Kitchen with Modern Frameless Cabinets, Polished Marble Backsplash & Quartz Countertops / Designer Lighting / Peaceful Main-level Primary Suite with a Relaxing Soaking Tub & Stylish Tile Shower / Generously Sized Secondary Suites & a Huge Bonus/Bedroom with a Kitchenette & Half Bath / Sliding 4 Panel Door to the Screened-in Porch with a Cozy Gas Fireplace making it Great for All Seasons / Beautiful Saltwater Pool with Travertine Tile Pool Deck / Built-in Gas Fire Pit / Pool Bath Access from Exterior / 3 Car Attached Garage with Epoxy Floor & Wired for EV Charging