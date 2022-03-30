Nestled in privacy w/amazing golf course views, this impeccably maintained home offers exquisite architectural features & unsurpassed attention to detail ,along with pool & deeded boat slip! Spacious rooms, beautiful coffered & vaulted ceilings, heavy crown molding, gleaming hardwood floors - so many fine details! Dreamy chef's kitchen features custom white cabinetry w/quartz countertops, lg island,Wolf gas range & Subzero refrigerator. Sunny breakfast area & screened porch adjacent to kitchen. Generously sized living area w/beautiful coffered ceilings & fireplace. Tranquil primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings and luxurious bath. Office, also on main level, features vaulted ceilings & fireplace. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms,bonus room, & large rec room w/beverage bar. Basement level is an entertainer's dream with custom bar,billiard room,theater room & excercise room. Outdoor living space features built in grill,fire pit & fabulous pool surrounded by travertine tile w/amazing views!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman is facing an assault charge following a shooting Friday afternoon.
The cause of an inmate’s death at the Iredell County Detention Center remains undetermined after an autopsy report from the N.C. Office of the…
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is hono…
Three Iredell County high school students, Jaira Pyrant and Aida Saake, both ninth graders at South Iredell and Scarlett Houser, a 10th grader…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 13-19.
Mystery surrounds 19th century cemetery at Booker T. Washington National Monument in Virginia. Park asks for public’s help.
WESTLAKE — Officials at Booker T. Washington National Monument are asking the public for help in unraveling one of its biggest mysteries.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots …
Twenty-five years ago:
The 2045 Land Development Plan was once again a hot topic as concerns from the public, business and government interests came into conflict at…