Casual Elegance defined! This is Lake Norman living at its finest. This exquisite Modern Farmhouse, custom built home has been completely remodeled w/an elegant touch. Take a dip in the saltwater pool/spa or slip away to your deeded boat slip to enjoy the day boating on Lake Norman, finish the day unwinding to dinner al fresco on your screened in porch. Upon entering, this magnificent home allures you into the gathering room w/2 story cathedral ceilings & stone fireplace. Updated chef's kitchen features commercial grade KitchenAid black matte SS appliance, gas range, wireless oven, quartz counter tops & entertainers dream island. Primary suite on the main plus guest bedroom/office. The 2nd floor features 3 spacious guest bedrooms & large bonus room or home office. Enormous, newly added 3rd floor is the place to entertain & hangout w/family & friends. Roof & HVAC 2020,Exterior paint 2021,3rd floor addition 2020,2020 tankless heater,new bathroom fixtures, lighting & flooring.Boat slip M7
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,965,000
