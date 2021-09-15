 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,850,000

RARE OPPORTUNITY to own ~5 acres on the Brawley Peninsula w/~8000 sf CUSTOM HOME AND ~8000 sf OUTBUILDING! This home has EVERYTHING from a killer Primary Suite on the main level (with his & hers bathrooms, his & hers closets, fireplace & sitting room!) to a brand new Media Room (w/roll out twin beds) to a walk-in Wine Room AND everything in between. Meticulous detail in every selection of material/colors/components/craftsmanship in the recent upgrades & addition of sq footage to this already incredible home. AND... THE OUTBUILDING! This can be whatever you want-was a full size basketball court (still has some flooring & retractable hoops), a car collectors showroom, a massive workshop, RV storage - OR some of all of the above! You won't find another property like this in the area. A TRUE UNICORN - features list attached, but way too much to mention! This place is amazing! SELLER WILL PAVE GRAVEL RD FROM END OF PROPERTY (@ GATE) TO ISLE OF PINES W/FULL PRICE OFFER. Outbuilding 7920 sf

