RARE OPPORTUNITY to own ~5 acres on the Brawley Peninsula w/~8000 sf CUSTOM HOME AND ~8000 sf OUTBUILDING! This home has EVERYTHING from a killer Primary Suite on the main level (with his & hers bathrooms, his & hers closets, fireplace & sitting room!) to a brand new Media Room (w/roll out twin beds) to a walk-in Wine Room AND everything in between. Meticulous detail in every selection of material/colors/components/craftsmanship in the recent upgrades & addition of sq footage to this already incredible home. AND... THE OUTBUILDING! This can be whatever you want-was a full size basketball court (still has some flooring & retractable hoops), a car collectors showroom, a massive workshop, RV storage - OR some of all of the above! You won't find another property like this in the area. A TRUE UNICORN - features list attached, but way too much to mention! This place is amazing! SELLER WILL PAVE GRAVEL RD FROM END OF PROPERTY (@ GATE) TO ISLE OF PINES W/FULL PRICE OFFER. Outbuilding 7920 sf
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting held at the Career Academy and Technical School in…
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Li…
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 26-Sept.…
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
- Updated
The search for an Iredell County murder suspect is over after U.S. Marshals and Cobb County (Georgia) sheriff’s deputies arrested Tyrell Danta…
When Valerie Allen learned she was pregnant with her fourth child, she knew it would be her last pregnancy.
- Updated
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 24,780 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday afternoon, an increase o…
- Updated
Athletic activities scheduled for Wednesday and the remainder of the week at North Iredell High School will not go on as planned. Sports have …