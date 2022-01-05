Stunning Kingswood home on the 17th tee box of TNGC.Take a swim in the saltwater pool, meander by the waterfall or soak the day away in a relaxing hot tub!Then head to your nearby boat slip for an evening on the lake day. Dine al fresco on the stunning, main-story terrace overlooking a paver patio, saltwater pool & beautifully landscaped yard. The warm entry w/elegant staircase & upper-level window reading niche.The heart of the home features the chef’s kitchen open to the breakfast room, keeping room & great room w/fireplaces. Meal prep is easy in this kitchen w/large island & ample counter space. Exquisite architectural details plus every convenience & upgrade this luxury home.Primary suite on the main level & a spectacular remodeled ensuite.Great room w/fireplace & built-ins, bonus room w/vaulted ceiling & built-ins, large secondary bedrooms & office/library with ample space for all materials. 2020 Upgrades include new roof, upper & lower level HVAC & tankless water heaters.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,850,000
