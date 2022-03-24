 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,800

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,800

Sprawling 2-story home with updates in 2022 that include a new roof, new HVAC systems, freshly painted interior walls and ceilings and new luxury vinyl plank flooring! The main level has a 2-story Foyer, Half Bathroom, Formal Dining/Office, Great Room with a gas log fireplace, a Dining area open to the Kitchen with Pantry and the Laundry Room. The upper level has the Owner's Suite with tray ceiling, dual sink vanity, garden tub/shower and a walk-in closet. There are also 3 additional Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. The rear Deck has new deck boards and overlooks the Fenced Backyard. Bluffs at Tall Oaks has a convenient location to Downtown Mooresville and is located in the Mooresville Graded School District. No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 2 Dogs each under 35-lbs at adult weight are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert