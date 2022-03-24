Sprawling 2-story home with updates in 2022 that include a new roof, new HVAC systems, freshly painted interior walls and ceilings and new luxury vinyl plank flooring! The main level has a 2-story Foyer, Half Bathroom, Formal Dining/Office, Great Room with a gas log fireplace, a Dining area open to the Kitchen with Pantry and the Laundry Room. The upper level has the Owner's Suite with tray ceiling, dual sink vanity, garden tub/shower and a walk-in closet. There are also 3 additional Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. The rear Deck has new deck boards and overlooks the Fenced Backyard. Bluffs at Tall Oaks has a convenient location to Downtown Mooresville and is located in the Mooresville Graded School District. No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 2 Dogs each under 35-lbs at adult weight are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,800
