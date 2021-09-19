4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,799,000

RARE OPPORTUNITY to own ~5 acres on the Brawley Peninsula w/~8000 sf CUSTOM HOME AND ~8000 sf OUTBUILDING! This home has EVERYTHING from a killer Primary Suite on the main level (with his & hers bathrooms, his & hers closets, fireplace & sitting room!) to a brand new Media Room (w/roll out twin beds) to a walk-in Wine Room AND everything in between. Meticulous detail in every selection of material/colors/components/craftsmanship in the recent upgrades & addition of sq footage to this already incredible home. AND...THE OUTBUILDING! This can be whatever you want-was a full size basketball court (still has some flooring & retractable hoops), car collectors' showroom, massive workshop, RV storage-OR other use! You won't find another property like this in the area. A TRUE UNICORN - features list attached, but way too much to mention! This place is amazing! SELLER IS IN PROCESS OF PAVING TEAGUE DR FROM ISLES OF PINES TO END OF PROPERTY (PAST DRIVEWAY AND UP TO GATE). Outbuilding 7920 sf