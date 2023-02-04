Gorgeous custom 4BR/4BA home with main-level suites to be built by AR Homes in beautiful Bay Crossing. Large, wooded lot with mature trees, just around the corner from Stumpy Creek Boat Landing and Launch. The perfect setting for this elegant English charmer! Striking sightlines and ceiling details draw you into the heart of the home: bright, open great room with massive sliding glass doors, sleek wine bar, chef-inspired kitchen with Monogram appliances, and hidden walk-in pantry, ideal for family game nights and dinner parties! Primary retreat boasts a large walk-in closet and spa-like bath with freestanding tub, frameless glass shower, and split vanities. Main level also ft. private office, spacious utility room, built-in arrival center, and tranquil covered porch. Large bonus room, bedroom, and full bath upstairs fabulous for guests or teen hangout! Photos are representative. This home is proposed and can be built as-is or fully customized. Call today for more information!