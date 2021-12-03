4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,749,000

WELCOME TO YOUR DREAM HOME! Gorgeous custom ES Johnson home w/an open floor plan & high-end design throughout! The main level features the master suite w/ 2 additional bedrooms, spacious great room w/built-ins, dining rm, laundry rm, built-in work space, mud rm/area...etc. The kitchen is an absolute CHEF's dream! The spacious kitchen island, breakfast area, massive walk-in pantry w/your own coffee/tea bar to just name a few! Head upstairs to a private suite, which includes a bedroom, full bath, and a 2nd family room/den area, which provides endless possibilities. Large sliding doors leads you out to your very own oasis! The massive timber framed screened in porch, which boasts a stone fireplace w/ ceiling mounted heat lamps and a outdoor kitchen/grill, which is great for year round entertaining. Oasis continues outside to an amazing saltwater pool w/ spa & fire feature that will blow you away..a definite must see! Home has deeded slip #27 Pier Z w/parking (very desirable location).