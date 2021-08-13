 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,749,000

WATERFRONT HOME WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS! Enjoy lakefront living with panoramic views of Lake Norman from nearly every room of this home. Conveniently located on desirable Langtree Peninsula, Exit 31, with a short commute to downtown Charlotte and low Iredell County Taxes. This one owner brick home has 4 BR, 3.5 Baths and 2 office spaces for working at home while enjoying lakefront living. Master on main level. Open large kitchen, great room and dining areas with incredible views of the lake. Perfect home for family gatherings and entertaining. Beautiful professionally landscaped yard. Relax outdoors with your private gazebo and dock. This home has been meticulously maintained and is ready for you to move in and start enjoying vacation every day!

