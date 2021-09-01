NATURE LOVERS' DELIGHT! 16 ACRES of tranquility and solitude including an 8 acre private pond and a dock on LKN. Beautiful woods and flowering lots surround this gorgeous secluded home with its WIDE-OPEN FLOORPLAN. GOURMET KITCHEN has a huge walk-in pantry, numerous cabinets, and plenty of built-ins. Lrg Laundry Room with lengthy counters, numerous cabinets, and a Dog Wash. Lrg MBR & MBA with his & hers walk-ins and a Dressing Room. Front & back covered porches, screened porch, and balcony to enjoy nature. Vegetable garden and blueberry bushes. 2nd Master Suite, Office, Crafts Room, & two lrg bedrooms. Elevator from basement 3-car garage entrance to kitchen. Basement has Rec Room with tons of storage and plenty of room to work & play. Estate has been featured in diverse Multi-Media outlets for its Green Energy Features. Easy access to I77, shopping, and local businesses.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,659,000
