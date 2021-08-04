Backyard sanctuary, 8th green views & 1.5 acre lot await you in The Point! Cov back porch w/FP overlooks sparkling saltwater heated spa pool/hot tub. Relax on patio w/grill station or head to nearby boat slip for a lake day. Refinished HWs on main, Crown thru-out & seeded glass lights accent exterior. Shimmering tiles surround FP in GR. Sumptuous kitch island has 2nd FP nearby & pool/golf views beyond. Kitch cabinets refreshed in stylish color palette, SS Viking Pro appls, plus Butler Pantry & wine fridge. Gleaming floors in Owners Suite bath w/custom WIC, 2nd laundry & private patio/pool access. Huge Bonus Rm up for Billiards & entertaining space by bar w/dual fridge drawers. Fitness, Media & Office up + 3 BRs, 2 BAs, 2nd Laundry & must-see storage from Drop Zone, WI pantry & WI attics (1 heat/cooled). 3 car epoxy-floor garage w/wall storage. Come see more upgrades than can be listed, from Ultraviolet H20 softener & Reverse Osmosis to all newer HVACs, 15 zone full irrig & much more!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,640,000
