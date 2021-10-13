4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,600,000

ACREAGE! LOCATION! Enjoy your privacy on a gated 10 acres w/your own private pond & swimming pool! The home offers 4BR, 4.1BA. Enter the 2 story entrance & notice the office & LR w/vaulted ceiling-open to the DR. The great room has a vaulted ceiling, brick fireplace, built-ins on both sides, skylights & window with seating. The kitchen has tons of cabinet/counter space, island, double oven, desk area, bar w/seating & eating area overlooking the back yard. Owners' suite is spacious with nice windows & exit to deck which overlooks pool and pond. Ensuite has large tub, walk-in shower and dual sinks. There are 3 secondary bedrooms on upper level-one with ensuite & 2 closets. Full bath in hallway. Lower level features a TV area with fireplace, lrg storage room, recreational area & full bath w/sauna. Deck, screened porch & screened gazebo give you so many places to enjoy the beautiful Carolina weather. 2nd home on property has been used as a rental-1222 Brawley School. Cross Ref MLS 3746146