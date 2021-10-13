ACREAGE! LOCATION! Enjoy your privacy on a gated 10 acres w/your own private pond & swimming pool! The home offers 4BR, 4.1BA. Enter the 2 story entrance & notice the office & LR w/vaulted ceiling-open to the DR. The great room has a vaulted ceiling, brick fireplace, built-ins on both sides, skylights & window with seating. The kitchen has tons of cabinet/counter space, island, double oven, desk area, bar w/seating & eating area overlooking the back yard. Owners' suite is spacious with nice windows & exit to deck which overlooks pool and pond. Ensuite has large tub, walk-in shower and dual sinks. There are 3 secondary bedrooms on upper level-one with ensuite & 2 closets. Full bath in hallway. Lower level features a TV area with fireplace, lrg storage room, recreational area & full bath w/sauna. Deck, screened porch & screened gazebo give you so many places to enjoy the beautiful Carolina weather. 2nd home on property has been used as a rental-1222 Brawley School. Cross Ref MLS 3746146
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Statesville man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on N.C. 901 near Union Grove.
- Updated
A Statesville pastor was arrested for a second time on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 30-Oct.…
A child's body was secretly buried in Iredell County. High Point police have charged two people with concealing the death.
- Updated
The baby boy was born in September in High Point
- Updated
A Taylorsville woman is behind bars after the collaborative efforts of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police Department …
- Updated
A man who called for help for a stab wound ended up being tasered and arrested after authorities said he threatened first responders.
- Updated
Other than getting in its own way on occasion, Statesville had no trouble making sure Homecoming was a success Monday night.
- Updated
Reps. Ted Budd (R-NC) and Patrick McHenry (R-NC) announced a $21.2 million competitive Department of Education grant for Iredell-Statesville S…
Twenty-five
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 26-Oct. 1.