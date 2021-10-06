Rare opportunity to live the life of luxury in a newly remodeled waterfront home. Located in highly desirable Enclave neighborhood, full-brick w 3 levels of living offers year-round expansive water views. Enter the front door & be immediately captivated by amazing water views the 2-story great room offers. Kitchen & great room are designed for entertaining & lead to the deck where you can enjoy views & soak up the sun. Large master suite w expansive water view, formal dining room, office & laundry located on the main level of this open concept home. Upper level offers a sitting room with water view, 2 bedrooms & full bath. Walk-out basement is perfect for entertaining or relaxing after a day on the lake, with a storage closet, bedroom & en-suite bath. Basement level patio & outdoor grilling area are perfect for outdoor entertaining & watching enviable sunsets. Follow the walkway leading to your private beach to relax or private dock for boating fun. Close to shopping & interstate.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,575,000
