Stunning, waterfront home on a level point lot with stunning lake views from every room. Move in ready, beautifully renovated/updated top to bottom! Spacious interior with 4 beds, 2 1/2 baths & has an abundance of natural light throughout entire home! Beautiful wood flooring on main, stairway & upper hall area. Gorgeous ktch has oversized island & seating area, gas range, quartz counters, beautiful tiled backsplash, undercabinet lighting, S/S applncs, pantry, & wine refrig. Great rm has stone fireplace with t/v mount. Primary bath beautifully renovated w/tiled floors, frameless glass shower & elegant freestanding tub. High end, exquisite lighting throughout entire home! Abundant walk-in storage, custom closet in primary closet, plantation shutters in primary bedroom & bath. Prof landscaping surrounding entire home w/ in-ground irrigation. Unbelievable sunsets, feels like you're on vacation. This home has been meticulously taken care of, feels just built!! Hurry, won't last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Zootastic Park in Troutman was cited by the United States Department of Agriculture for several violations in August, but owner Scottie Brown …
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 22-29. …
- Updated
Law enforcement deployed canines, drones, and a helicopter in the search for a man in Troutman on Friday.
After several hours of searching by air and with canine units and drones, the search for a man who fled on foot after a chase was suspended la…
- Updated
A Statesville pastor was arrested for a second time on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
A child's body was secretly buried in Iredell County. High Point police have charged two people with concealing the death.
- Updated
The baby boy was born in September in High Point
It was a time of celebration and thanksgiving as the announcement was made of The Christian Mission’s $5 million capital campaign to raise funds needed to build a new facility in downtown Mooresville.
- Updated
Vince Lombardi once said, “The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose…
- Updated
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Statesville man on a felony drug charge.
- Updated
Good neighbors helped save a Statesville man’s home from sustaining more damage and possibly saved his and his father’s lives Tuesday.