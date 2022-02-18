4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,550,000

Looking for a private, luxurious retreat with panoramic water views, upgrades throughout and no HOA? Then look no further. This home has it all! It has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, so there's plenty of room for everyone. The main level features the upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash and brand new Wolf range and dishwasher; a large great room with soaring, two story ceilings and beautiful stone fireplace; and the spacious primary bedroom with a winter view of Lake Norman. There is also an office space, dining area, pantry and laundry room on the main floor. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, the bonus room with wet bar, and another office area. The home also features a screened-in porch on the main level that overlooks the backyard oasis. In the backyard you will find a heated saltwater pool, built-in Blaze grill, and fire pit. The yard is fenced and the property also includes an RV pad and a workshop with garage door access.