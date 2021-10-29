Huge private waterfront lot on a quiet cul-de-sac street with pier, covered floating dock with boat slip, and a boat lift to the side. Full-brick home with plenty of windows for abundant natural light and to maximize the panoramic views of the lake from many of the rooms. Master suite and an office on the main level. The 2-story great room includes gas log fireplace, extensive built-ins with lighting, and French doors leading to the deck. Beautiful kitchen with island, granite countertops, tile backsplash, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, a breakfast nook with lake views, and French doors to the screened porch. Security system and surround sound. Outdoor living spaces include a screened porch, a large deck, and a fire pit area down by the water. The oversized 2-car garage has a 3rd garage bay that can be accessed from the side yard for your lake toys.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,500,000
