4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,490,335

4.6+/- acre Estate sized Lot with Gorgeous New Construction Home in Mooresville, Lake Norman. Welcome home to this peaceful & quiet subdivision, Queens Cove has Lake Access with Community Boat Launch. The Solitude Model offers 4000+ SF and is spacious & modern. It is time for you to enjoy luxury and privacy. This lot and home are ready for you to put your touches, semi customize by choosing color scheme and finishes. The main level has the Primary Bedroom with an additional bedroom. Two Bedrooms upstairs, with a bonus room & loft. 3 car garage gives the home the courtyard appearance...great curb appeal. Standard Upgrades, Granite countertops, site finished natural white oak hardwoods, tile bathroom floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, covered back deck with french doors leading to the living room, modern light fixtures, 9 ft ceilings, and inviting front porch. Easy access to I 77, medical, shopping, and restaurants near Langtree! Also listed at MLS 3869112 as a vacant lot.