A Must See! Beautiful new home on Lake Norman. Two-story modern farmhouse with many upgrades. Main Level Primary Bedroom, Dining Room, Living Room and Fireplace, Breakfast Nook, Kitchen Island, Quartzite Countertops. Upstairs Jack and Jill Bedrooms and Bath, Office or Workout room and Bonus Room above Garage, Tankless Water Heater, crawl space storage and storage for water toys. Screened in Back Porch with Vaulted Cedar Ceiling, Cable Railing and Open Views to the Lake. New Construction Dock and Lighted Walkway. Year Round Water. Conveniently located off Cornelius Road. Close to Shopping, Schools and Minutes from Lake Norman State Park. No HOA!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,475,000
