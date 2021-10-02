 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,475,000

A Must See! Beautiful new home on Lake Norman. Two-story modern farmhouse with many upgrades. Main Level Primary Bedroom, Dining Room, Living Room and Fireplace, Breakfast Nook, Kitchen Island, Quartzite Countertops. Upstairs Jack and Jill Bedrooms and Bath, Office or Workout room and Bonus Room above Garage, Tankless Water Heater, crawl space storage and storage for water toys. Screened in Back Porch with Vaulted Cedar Ceiling, Cable Railing and Open Views to the Lake. New Construction Dock and Lighted Walkway. Year Round Water. Conveniently located off Cornelius Road. Close to Shopping, Schools and Minutes from Lake Norman State Park. No HOA!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning
Latest Headlines

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning

A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert