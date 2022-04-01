4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,450,000

Picture perfect! This newly remodeled home is brimming with modern design elements, character and charm! The 4 BR design features a wonderful open floorplan with refinished flooring throughout, beautiful natural light & an elegant main level primary suite with a vaulted ceiling & wall of windows. The heart of the home is the magazine worthy kitchen w/Thermador appliances & marble island that overlooks the great room w/fireplace & coffered ceiling. A dining room, powder room, laundry room & convenient drop zone near the three-car garage & back entry complete the main level. The upper level has two bedrooms with jack & jill bath, a 3rd bedroom serviced by hall bath & an enormous bonus room. Live outdoors on your large rocking chair front porch or peaceful covered back porch w/fireplace overlooking an expansive level fenced-in yard ready with a pool design. World class amenities include golf course, tennis, pools, fitness, lakefront ballroom, restaurant, bakery, social activities & more! Lake Norman, North Carolina, Mooresville, Trump National Golf Club