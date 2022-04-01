Picture perfect! This newly remodeled home is brimming with modern design elements, character and charm! The 4 BR design features a wonderful open floorplan with refinished flooring throughout, beautiful natural light & an elegant main level primary suite with a vaulted ceiling & wall of windows. The heart of the home is the magazine worthy kitchen w/Thermador appliances & marble island that overlooks the great room w/fireplace & coffered ceiling. A dining room, powder room, laundry room & convenient drop zone near the three-car garage & back entry complete the main level. The upper level has two bedrooms with jack & jill bath, a 3rd bedroom serviced by hall bath & an enormous bonus room. Live outdoors on your large rocking chair front porch or peaceful covered back porch w/fireplace overlooking an expansive level fenced-in yard ready with a pool design. World class amenities include golf course, tennis, pools, fitness, lakefront ballroom, restaurant, bakery, social activities & more! Lake Norman, North Carolina, Mooresville, Trump National Golf Club
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman is facing an assault charge following a shooting Friday afternoon.
The cause of an inmate’s death at the Iredell County Detention Center remains undetermined after an autopsy report from the N.C. Office of the…
A man was stabbed to death Monday night and a woman is now in custody.
A Statesville man has been charged with murder and is being held without bond.
Three Iredell County high school students, Jaira Pyrant and Aida Saake, both ninth graders at South Iredell and Scarlett Houser, a 10th grader…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 13-19.
Mystery surrounds 19th century cemetery at Booker T. Washington National Monument in Virginia. Park asks for public’s help.
WESTLAKE — Officials at Booker T. Washington National Monument are asking the public for help in unraveling one of its biggest mysteries.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots …
Statesville is looking for a new head football coach. Randall Gusler has retired from that position after 16 seasons.
West Iredell High School revealed its scholar sports teams and scholar athletes this week.