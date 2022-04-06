Luxury home designed for Entertaining in Bay Crossing Community on over an acre. PERFECT for MULTIGENERATIONAL LIVING. Custom Chef's Kitchen equipped with high end appliances including 3 Ovens, 6 gas burner range, warming drawer, refrigerator drawers, pot filler, sink & prep sink, open floor plan with beautiful travertine floors, stone fireplace in living room with built-ins, main level owner's suite with cozy fireplace, direct porch access & large en suite bath, 2nd level owners suite, 2nd laundry, large bonus room with beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace & relaxing screened porch, second laundry, 3rd level media room with full bath, wet bar, surround sound, private 785 SF studio apartment or 2nd living quarters above the garage with kitchenette & full bath, 3 Car Garage Sprawling Covered Porch overlooking a Gorgeous Pool & Hot Tub, new outdoor built in grill & stone fireplace, Personal Sport Court, NEW ROOF 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two people aboard a plane that crashed near the Iredell-Alexander county line Saturday night have non-life-threatening injuries, the North…
A Statesville man has been charged with murder and is being held without bond.
A man wanted in connection with the theft of power tools from an Iredell residence was taken into custody Sunday after two hours of attempts t…
Donna Steele agrees to early payment in $15 million embezzlement case; she is former CEO of Hickory location of international company
A Taylorsville woman who earlier this year pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $15 million has signaled she is willing to begin making restitution payments ahead of her sentencing.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said a Yadkinville man was arrested after he pushed his way into a home early morning and locked himsel…
A man was stabbed to death Monday night and a woman is now in custody.
West Iredell High School revealed its scholar sports teams and scholar athletes this week.
Fishing is a common pastime for the Zsarmani family. Through the generations, they have gone down to the water to throw a line in the water an…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 20-26.