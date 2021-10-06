4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,299,000

Stunning private oasis with a beautiful waterfall, fire pit, and fenced-in back yard surrounded by lush landscaping! The outdoor living space also includes a covered veranda, patio, and landscape lighting. The water feature can be viewed (and heard) from many rooms inside. The interior is also a real showstopper! It is elegant yet comfortable, bright and open yet exudes warmth and coziness, is filled with every convenience, and has many upgrades from trendy lighting to extensive trimwork. It has been beautifully maintained and kept current. The spacious owner's suite on the main level includes its own private washer/dryer in a huge walk-in closet with built-ins. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms with ensuite full baths, another laundry, a spacious media room, a bonus room, and a large flex space. Storage galore! Home comes with deeded boat slip B-17. Additional amenities available if you join Trump National Golf Club Charlotte. Too many features to list... a must-see. Welcome home! Contact Kelly Smith, Keller Williams Realty, 704-737-9234, thetempleteam.com.